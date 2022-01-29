Nagaland Reports 87 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

Nagaland on Saturday logged 87 new COVID-19 cases, 43 less than the previous day's count, with the tally rising to 34,276, a health department official said.

The death toll increased to 715 as two more patients in Dimapur district succumbed to the disease.

At least 65 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people to 31,258.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 91.19 per cent.

Nagaland now has 907 active cases, the official said.

Altogether 1,396 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The state has conducted over 4.42 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

More than 14.08 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state, the official added.

