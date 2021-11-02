Nagaland Reports 9 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One New Death

Nagaland reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, eight less than the previous day, pushing the coronavirus tally to 31,868, a health department official said.

Of the nine new cases, four were reported in Kohima district, three from Dimapur and two from Wokha district.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 686 as one more person succumbed to the disease, he said.

Eighteen COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,932.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.92 per cent, he said.

Nagaland currently has 205 active COVID-19 cases while 1,045 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

As many as 3,96,580 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said a total of 12,07,130 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,11,773 people till Monday.

