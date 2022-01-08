Nagaland Reports Nine Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Tally At 32,264

Nagaland on Saturday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, pushing the tally in the state to 32,264, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 703 for the second consecutive day as no patient succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

Nagaland now has 79 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,401 people have recovered from the disease, including eight in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Altogether 1,081 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in Nagaland is 94.22 per cent.

As many as 1,544 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years were inoculated in the state on Friday, the health official said.

A total of 13,42,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,61,698 people in the state thus far.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)