Nagaland Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland recorded nine new COVID-19 infections on Monday, a day after reporting zero cases, with the caseload increasing to 32,109, a health official said.

Of the new cases, six were detected in Dimapur district, and one each from Kiphire, Kohima, and Mokokchung districts.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained 696 as no fresh fatality was reported for the seventh consecutive day, the official said.

Another three patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered people to 30,210.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now 94.08 per cent, the official said.

Nagaland has 140 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,063 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,10,099 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Nagaland, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,82,835 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,37,835 people till Sunday.

