Nagaland Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload rose to 32,136 on Saturday as the state reported six new cases, a Health Department official said.

The toll remained at 699 with no reports of any new fatalities.

Of the new cases, Dimapur district reported five, while Kohima district reported one, the official said.

Nagaland now has 126 active cases, while 30,246 people have recovered from the disease so far, including one in the last 24 hours.

Altogether 1,065 patients have migrated to other states to date.

