Nagaland Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Nagaland reported no COVID-19 case on Sunday, making it the second such day since the start of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a health official said.

The north-eastern state had reported zero COVID-19 cases on November 20.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state also remained at 699 with no reports of any new fatalities.

Nagaland’s caseload now stands at 32,136, the official said.

The state now has 117 active cases, while 30,255 people have recovered from the disease so far, including one in the last 24 hours.

Altogether 1,065 patients have migrated to other states to date.

