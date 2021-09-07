Nagaland sees marginal rise in daily COVID-19 cases

Kohima, Sep 6 (PTI) Nagaland witnessed a marginal rise in the number of daily cases of COVID-19 with 32 infections added during the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the aggregate to 30,388.

The state also reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh infections as 44 patients recuperated from the disease during the day, a health bulletin said.

A total of 28,128 people have recovered from coronavirus so far in the state, and the recovery rate in the state is 92.56 per cent.

Five fresh fatalities were registered increasing the COVID-19 death toll to 631 on Monday, the bulletin said.

Of the new cases, Mokokchung registered the highest at 13, followed by Dimapur (10), and Kohima (4), it said.

Nagaland currently has 712 active cases, and as many as 917 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, it said.

So far 333,220 samples have been tested for COVID-19. A total of 879,559 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 661,295 persons in Nagaland as of Sunday, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr. PTI NBS MM MM

