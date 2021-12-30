Nagaland SIT Interrogates Army Personnel Over Civilian Killings In Mon District

In an update to the alleged killing of 14 civilians by security forces in a firing incident, a special investigation team (SIT) of the Nagaland government on Thursday, December 30, interrogated the personnel of the Indian Army’s 21 Para Special Forces. In the tragic incident, Indian security forces had reportedly opened fire on civilians late on Saturday, December 4, in the remote regions of North-East state, that borders Myanmar.

It is learned that the Indian Army is being quizzed for the first time by an investigation team formed by a civilian government. The Indian Army personnel at the Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) in the Jorhat district of Assam, were questioned by the 22-member SIT, as per the sources in Assam and Nagaland.

According to the PTI report, Nagaland Police Additional DGP (Law and Order) Sandeep M Tamgadge headed the interrogation which continued till late evening of Thursday and will resume again on Friday (Dec 31) morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, December 29, the government of Nagaland expanded the five-member probe team to a 22-member one and divided it into seven small groups. This was made as the government wants to give justice to the case as soon as possible.

Nagaland firing incident

As per reports, Indian security forces opened fire on civilians late on Saturday, December 4, in the remote regions of the northeast state, which borders Myanmar. The army informed that a specific operation was planned to be conducted based on credible intelligence of the likely movement of insurgents. Regretting the unfortunate incident, the Army had said in a statement that the cause of the killings has been investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.

The killings have fuelled the demand for withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, from Nagaland, and civil societies, tribal organisations and the common people have staged protests. The Nagaland Assembly also passed a resolution seeking the repeal of AFSPA.

On December 26, the Union Home Ministry had set up a six-member committee headed by Registrar General and Census Commissioner Vivek Joshi to look at the demand for the withdrawal of AFSPA.

Moreover, the Centre on Thursday extended the imposition of AFSPA for six months with effect from December 30 and declared the entire state of Nagaland a “disturbed area”.

