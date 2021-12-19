Nagaland Transports COVID Medical Supply Via Drone; Covers 40 Km In 28 Minutes

With the collective efforts of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the local health authorities, a drone carrying COVID-19 medical supply has made its maiden flight to the far-flung area of Nagaland. The medical supplies were carried from Mokokchung - the most important urban centre in northern Nagaland, to Tuensang, thus covering a distance of 40 km within 28 minutes.

Hailing the efforts of the ICMR and health officials, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that it was the maiden flight and the longest ever by a drone in India.

"3525 units of medical supplies were transported from Mokokchung to Tuensang covering an aerial district of 40kms in 28mnts - longest flight ever by a drone carrying medicines in India," Rio stated.

Nagaland | Our final and longest drone flight travelled from Mokokchung to Tuensang in 28 minutes (one-way) to deliver medical supplies, earlier in the day: i-Drone Team, Tuensang pic.twitter.com/wlB5nomU9W — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

Earlier on December 14, Tuesday, i-drone delivery of vaccine was carried out from Mokokchung chief medical officer's office to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Longsa village. The launch was attended by Mokokchung Deputy Commissioner Limawapang Jamir, Superintendent of Police Aotula Imchen and Deputy chief medical officer Dr Kibangkumba, according to North East Now.

According to the local media outlet, covering a distance of 30 km (from Longsa village from Mokokchung town) usually takes more than an hour. The time differs as per the climatic condition. In monsoon, the time could be 2-2.30 hours. With the launch of the drone service, it takes at least eight minutes to reach Longsa PHC from Mokokchung town to cover an aerial distance of 11.5 km, according to North East Now.

Two states were chosen for the pilot project

It is worth mentioning that the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research has taken a new initiative to use drone services to transport COVID vaccines to the far-flung areas. Initially, ICMR said that the pilot project would be engaged only in the hilly regions of the country.

Currently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted two states and one union territory – Manipur, Nagaland and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands for the project. The government chose two districts of Nagaland – Mokokchung and Tuensang – to study the feasibility of drone technology in the delivery of medical supplies. Later, the project will be extended to all hilly regions of the country.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI