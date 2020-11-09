Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Goes Virtual With Archived Performances Amid COVID-19

The residents of Nagaland are set to celebrate the Hornbill festival virtually this year, a measure taken by the state government to control the surge of coronavirus. As of now, Nagaland has reported 9,455, out of which 48 have died, as per official data released by the health officials. In a statement published on November 8, authorities announced that annual festival would be observed over audio-visual media and on social media sites, allowing people to witness the festival from the comfort of their homes.

With no actual performances this year, the content of the programmer would by sourced from government archives, PTI reported. the Hornbill Festival is celebrated every year from December 1 to 10 with hundreds of tourists from in and around the nation flocking to witness the extravagance. Dubbed as the “Festival of Festivals”, showcases the rich cultural heritage and tradition of the Nagas in one platform at Naga Heritage Village Kisama under Kohima District.

Elaborating further, Martha R Ritse, additional Secretary of Tourism Department said that SOPs issued by the medical department and home affairs department would be followed strictly throughout the festivals. In addendum, she added that the festival, which is usually celebrated for 10 days, might be reduced adding that the number of days were yet to be decided.

COVID-19 in Nagaland

Nagaland on November 8 reported more COVID-19 recoveries than detection of fresh cases, as 101 patients were cured of the disease while 49 new infections pushed the state's tally to 9,474, a health department official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state increased to an all-time high of 88.13 per cent as a total of 8,350 people have recovered from the disease till now. The previous highest recovery rate was 87.86 per cent on November 6. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in the state increased to 49 as one more person succumbed to the disease in Tuensang district.

