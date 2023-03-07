Nagaland BJP Chief Temjen Imna Along Doles Out Strong Message For Environment Safety

Social media sensation and Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, who is known for his witty and humourous tweets, on March 6, Monday tweeted a strong message concerning deliberate littering on roads and its adverse effects on the environment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland chief retweeted a user's tweet who sarcastically mentioned that people of the North are busy littering the roads of popular hill stations. The Twitter user Vinay Sharma tweeted a picture of scrapped glass bottles thrown on the road.

Resharing the tweet, Temjen Imna Alond said, "Ayalee! It's Bad. Don't do this. You ruined the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava" Drinking and throwing scrap bottles are injurious to health and environment!!"

Ayalee ! It's Bad😑

Don't do this.



"Atithi Devo Bhava" का मतलब ही बिगाड़ दिया"😞



Drinking & throwing scrap bottles are injurious to health & environment !! https://t.co/bTgiZ9uOIT pic.twitter.com/hcpPy1c895 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 6, 2023

Since being shared, the Nagaland Minister's tweet has amassed 1,170 likes and 124 retweets. One of the users said, "People who do this should be fined heavily!"

People who do this should be fined heavily! — 🇮🇳 (@RamsanjivRam) March 6, 2023

Another user said, "Indeed, Need a strict and good solution for this Behavioral issues."

Indeed, Need a strict and good solution for this Behavioral issues.. — Rony Chakraborty (@ChakrabortyRany) March 6, 2023

Earlier on the same day, Temjen Imna Along shared a thought-provoking video on his Twitter handle. The video emphasises adopting a minimalistic and environment-friendly lifestyle. Featuring a man cycling on the road with a placard, the video gives a message regarding the usage of bicycles to reduce urban traffic and congestion. The placard stuck to the cyclist's backpack reads, “Do you need a car/SUV during peak hours only to transport one person?”

Taking to Twitter, Temjen said, "“Mano ya naa mano, banda sahi hai (Believe it or not, this man is right).”

While some netizens agreed with the cyclist's message, others questioned 'if cycling on a busy road is safe?' One of the Twitter users said, "This is very good and all local municipal bodies should encourage this by doing good street planning. We need to have dedicated cycle tracks and pedestrian walkways across cities. Today, driving cycle in traffic is very risky and hence many are avoiding it."

This is very good and all local municipal bodies should encourage this by doing good street planning. We need to have dedicated cycle track and pedestrians walkway across cities. Today driving cycle in traffic is very risky and hence many are avoiding it. — D Ganesh (@hydhappy) March 6, 2023

Another said, "It's real need of today. Global average temperature with respect to the pre-industrial level going to cross the target of 1.5°C which will be disastrous."