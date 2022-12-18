Nagaland's Temjen Imna Offers THIS Life Advice With Clip Of Men Grooving On A Popular Song

Temjen Imna Along, who is Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs, always stays in the spotlight for his jokes and social medis posts. On Saturday, Imna Along took to Twitter and posted a video of men grooving to Michael Jackson's "Dangerous" on the streets.

Sharing the clip, the minister also gave a piece of important life advice to the people. "If you want happiness in life, Stop taking other people's words to heart!!" read the video caption. In the 37-second clip, two men are seen carelessly dancing to an English song, and what is even more amusing about the clip is that both of them are copying the famous steps of "King of Pop."

Ever since the video went on social media, it has garnered over 60,000 views and amassed around 5000 likes, with hundreds of retweets and comments.

One Twitter user who saw the video took to the comment section and wrote, "Absolutely," while another person wrote, "Woowwww..how perfectly they are doing. Never judge someone by his appearance." A third person's comment read, "Best thing I have seen today."

Image: Twitter/@AlongImna