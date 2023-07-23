Nagpur Businessman Loses Rs 58 Crore In Gambling Scam; Police Seizes 17 Crore

A businessman from Maharashtra's Nagpur reportedly lost a staggering amount of Rs 58 crore in an online gambling scam. The investigation into this massive financial loss led the police to a suspected bookie, Anant alias Sontu Navratan Jain, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the deceitful operation.

Taking swift action, the police raided Anant Jain's residence in Gondia city on July 22, located 160 km away from Nagpur. However, it was too late as the accused had already fled, and there are suspicions that he may have escaped to Dubai.

During the raid, law enforcement officials made a shocking discovery, seizing more than 17 crore in cash, gold, and silver. Among the confiscated items were Rs 14 crore in cash and four kilograms of gold biscuits, indicating the scale of the illegal gambling enterprise.

From persuasion to ruin - the victim's tale

Nagpur Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, stated, 'Prima facie, Jain had convinced the complainant - a businessman - to explore online gambling as a lucrative avenue for earning profits. Initially hesitant, the businessman eventually succumbed to Jain’s persuasion and transferred Rs 8 lakh through a hawala merchant.'

Jain provided the victim with a link on WhatsApp to open an online gambling account. At first, the businessman saw some success as Rs 8 lakh was deposited into the account, and he began gambling. However, 'After initial success, the businessman’s fortunes took a drastic downturn as he lost a whopping Rs 58 crore while winning around Rs 5 crore,' Kumar added."

Refund denied

As the losses mounted, the businessman grew suspicious of foul play and demanded that Jain return his money. However, the accused bookie callously refused the request, leaving the victim in dire financial straits and prompting him to approach the authorities for help.

According to the Nagpur commissioner, "The businessman lodged a complaint with the cyber police, leading to the registration of a case of fraud under the Indian Penal Code. Police raided Jain’s residence in Gondia, resulting in the seizure of a substantial amount of evidence, including Rs 14 crore cash and four kg gold biscuits." A large quantity of cash is currently being counted, and the final figure of the seizure is yet to be revealed.

( With inputs from agencies)