Nagpur Cop Jumps On Car's Bonnet & Gets Dragged 500m; Driver Crashes Into Couple's Scooter

In a scarcely believable incident in Nagpur, a traffic police personnel was dragged for about half a kilometre on the bonnet of a car after he jumped on it to prevent the driver from speeding away. On Sunday evening, the Nagpur traffic police constable spotted a speeding car with tinted glass at the Sakkardara square area of the city. The constable named Amol tried to stop the car in order to ask the driver for the documents but instead of stopping, the driver, Akash Chauhan, tried to speed away.

What followed was a scene straight out of a Bollywood film - constable Amol jumped on the bonnet of the car and clung to it as Akash Chauhan continued to drive for about 500 meters. The CCTV footage of the incident emerged that shows the Nagpur police constable clinging to the bonnet of the car as the driver hits a couple on a scooter. The driver was later arrested by the Nagpur police.

Chennai Cop's chase

In a similar incident, a Chennai Sub Inspector of police chased two mobile-snatchers on a bike which looked stolen as it did not have any number plate. The 27-second long CCTV video showing the dramatic chase of the Sub Inspector nabbing two men accused of stealing mobile phones has received a wide appreciation as it went viral on social media.

Reporting this incident, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal tweeted, “It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real-life hero SI Antilin Ramesh single-handedly chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike. Follow up led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles."

