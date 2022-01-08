Nagpur CP Confirms Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Conducted Recce; 'security Beefed Up'

In a key development, the Commissioner of Police of Nagpur Amitesh Kumar on Saturday confirmed that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists conducted a recce at several locations in the region. Speaking to Republic, Kumar informed that a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered. The Commissioner said that a team of police is looking into the matter.

"All vital establishments are identified and the security of such establishments have been beefed up," he said, adding that they are fully capable of handling such conspiracies. As per sources, the security has been increased at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Hedgewar Bhavan in Nagpur. Additionally, Nagpur police have banned photography and the use of drones around the aforementioned establishments. If any drone is found within a two-km radius, it will either be destroyed or seized by the city police.

"Yes, these terrorists had come from Srinagar to Nagpur a month ago and stayed in the city for a few days," he added. He, however, refrained from giving any more details as the matter is sensitive.

Jaish Terrorist conducting recce held

Meanwhile, on Thursday, four terrorists were arrested in Srinagar by teams of the Jammu and Kashmir and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Also, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them. During interrogation, one out of them identified as Naikoo Imad Nasar, confessed about visiting the RSS headquarters in July last year, and further carrying out the recce across five different locations in India. As part of the recce, Naikoo had also sent visuals from the locations to the terror operators.

The arrested terrorist, who is a Shopian resident and a student from Delhi, carried out the recce on the directions of Mujahideen Ghazwat-ul Hind (MGH) handlers, an offshoot of the terror outfit, Jaish-E-Mohammad.

"The arrested terrorists disclosed that they were operating in Srinagar on the direction of a person namely Asif Maqbool Dar R/O MIG Colony Bemina A/P Dhamam Saudi Arabia and Sajjad Gul R/O HMT Parimpora A/P Pakistan. Both the handlers from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were providing them weapons and money through a network of OGWs being identified."

Image: PTI/Republicworld