Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway To Be India's 1st With 9 Green Bridges, 7 Underpasses For Animals

The first highway in India with nine green overpasses and 17 underpasses for wild animal movements, Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway is currently being constructed between Nagpur and Mumbai in Maharashtra. The photos of the same were recently revealed on Twitter by ANI.

The Maharashtra State Government has launched the project which includes a 701 km Nagpur-Mumbai Greenfield expressway titled ‘Hindu Hurudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.’ Take a look at the pictures -

More about Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway Project

The Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Expressway is being built in order to create connectivity between major cities of Maharashtra for a wide range of self-employment and wage employment opportunities, business, trade, education, health care and other necessary services, as mentioned on the official website. The expressway will pass through ten districts namely Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Jalna and Thane and it will have direct connectivity between Nagpur and Mumbai in order to enhance import-export of the state.

Moreover, feeder roads and inter-connecting highways will also be built connecting other 14 districts namely Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Akola, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Beed, Dhule, Jalgaon, Palghar and Raigad. Connecting 10 districts, 26 talukas and around 392 villages, the expressway will have 8 lanes, 4 on each side and a speed limit of 150 km. Furthermore, it will have around 50+ ﬂyovers, 24+ interchanges, more than 5 tunnels, 400+ vehicular and 300+ pedestrian underpasses while toll will be charged during the entry and exit at the expressway. It will also include CCTV cameras and free telephone booths at every 5 km to report cases of any emergencies.

The Hindu Hurudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect several industrial areas including the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), dry ports of Wardha and Jalna and JNPT. Even a provision to increase the lanes in future is being made in the centre, thus no extra land will be needed in the future to expand the expressway. Also, Utility Mahamarg will be provided for OFC cables, gas pipelines, electricity lines, etc along the way and even rainwater will be harvested from the expressway.

Image: Twitter/@ANI