Nagpur Police Detains 32 Commercial Sex Workers For Illegally Soliciting Customers

Nagpur Police on Tuesday detained 32 Commercial Sex Workers (CSWs) for illegally soliciting customers in Ganga Jamuna locality, which used to be a prominent red light area in the city.

City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar had prohibited prostitution in this area and several brothels were sealed in 2021.

Police have intensified patrolling in the area following the action. Action would be initiated against the CSWs under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, a police official said.