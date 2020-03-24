Nagpur Police Make Curfew Violators Do 'uthak Baithak', Watch

As the Maharashtra government imposed a curfew in the whole state, several people were spotted at the streets and police were seen punishing them for violating Section 144. A video shared by ANI has taken the internet by storm as it shows Nagpur police making the violators do ‘uthak baithak’ amid the imposition of curfew in the state. In the video, one can see the police officials punishing nearly eight people.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Police make violators do squats in Nagpur, amid curfew imposed in the state in wake of #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/KpHBTcWX4v — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The video has received over 80,000 views and thousands of likes and comments. Several people commented saying that it was a good punishment, while others said that heavy fines should be imposed on the violators. One user wrote, “Sudharoge nahi to uthak baithak school yaad aa gya hoga nani yaad aane ke sath sath”.

WELDONE. This is the only language these ppl will understand — Hi_Flier (@ParvezTabassum) March 24, 2020

I request to police personnel impose min 50k fine who violate lockdown. — Tarun Kumar (@Rtarun08) March 24, 2020

some people understand this language #StayHomeStaySafe — Prasant (@PrasantSwain) March 24, 2020

Curfew in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey, earlier this week, announced a curfew across the state. However, he mentioned that essential services such as grocery, milk, medical shops, etc. will remain open. All places of worship will be closed. Moreover, all forms of public transport will not be operational.

He also mentioned that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need to stop domestic flights. In one private vehicle, only the driver along with two passengers will be permitted if they are going out for unavoidable reasons. Furthermore, all the district borders within the state will be sealed. Out of 519 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, 101 people in Maharashtra have tested positive. A total lockdown has been announced in 19 states and union territories. On the other hand, 6 states and union territories have placed only some areas under lockdown.

