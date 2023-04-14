Nagpur Police Unearth Banned PFI's Plot To Assassinate Karnataka BJP Leader Eshwarappa

Nagpur police of Maharashtra, have unearthed a PFI plot to assassinate prominent Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa. According to sources, the Nagpur police in its 70-page report to Intelligence Bureau stated that there was an attempt by the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to kill several high-profile leaders to create fear among people.

The police unveiled this PFI plot during an investigation wherein the former was probing a person named Jayesh Poojary alias Shahir Sheikh. Notably, earlier in January, Sheikh was arrested from Hindalga jail in Belagavi by the Nagpur police in connection with threat calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. According to the police, he had made threatening calls to Gadkari's office.

Following Sheikh's arrest, the police launched a probe and found that the accused was a leader in the PFI. It was during this course of the investigation, the Nagpur police learned about the sinister plot of the banned organisation to assassinate high-profile leaders including former Karnataka DyCM KS Eshwarappa, sources said. The police then filed a 70-page report and submitted it to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for further investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that PFI and several of its outfits were banned by the Centre for unlawful activities under the UAPA in September 2022.

Jayesh Poojary alias Shahir Sheikh's arrest

On January 11, Nitin Gadkari's office received threatening calls demanding a sum of Rs 100 crore. The man who made the calls claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. Soon after the calls, security was beefed up at Gadkari's residence and office in Maharashtra.

The Nagpur police launched an investigation and soon found the calls were made by Sheikh from Hindalga jail in Belagavi of Karnataka. As per the police, the accused was given the death penalty for an offence committed under Sections 302 and 392 of the IPC, however, it was later commuted to life imprisonment. Police also recovered a diary from the accused.

Notably, Sheikh is known for making threatening calls and extorting money from VIPs, VVIPs and businessmen and is a history-sheeter and was imprisoned in Hindalga jail for extortion, murder, attempt to murder, and dacoity.