Nagpur Terror Plot: Jaish Terrorist From Shopian Conducting Recce Of RSS Headquarters Held

In a major development in the Nagpur RSS recce case, out of the four terrorists arrested from Srinagar on Thursday, one has been identified to be among the ones who carried out the recce at RSS headquarters in Nagpur earlier in 2021. On Thursday, January 6, four terrorists were arrested in Srinagar by teams of the Jammu and Kashmir and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Also, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

During interrogation, one out of them identified as Naikoo Imad Nasar, confessed about visiting the RSS headquarters in July last year, and further carrying out the recce across five different locations in India. The arrested terrorist, who is a Shopian resident and a student from Delhi, carried out the recce on the directions of Mujahideen Ghazwat-ul Hind (MGH) handlers, an offshoot of the terror outfit, Jaish-E-Mohammad.

During this, visuals from the RSS headquarters were also sent to the terror handlers by Naikoo. However, details are not known about the amount of information leaked regarding the security in RSS headquarters through the videos.

Meanwhile, as reported by Republic, the Jammu and Kashmir police have confirmed Naikoo to be involved in the recce carried out in Nagpur, where he went across five locations including the RSS headquarters, NIA office in New Delhi, and Delhi Police headquarters among others.

According to J&K Police's statement, "The arrested terrorists disclosed that they were operating in Srinagar on the direction of a person namely Asif Maqbool Dar R/O MIG Colony Bemina A/P Dhamam Saudi Arabia and Sajjad Gul R/O HMT Parimpora A/P Pakistan. Both the handlers from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were providing them weapons and money through a network of OGWs being identified."

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered by the Nagpur police and they are investigating the matter very closely. Also, teams of Nagpur police have visited Srinagar to obtain more information regarding the same.

Nagpur RSS headquarters on high alert

The Nagpur headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is currently under a high alert while security has been beefed up after Jaish operatives carried out a recce in July 2021. Confirming the same, Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar informed that taking photographs and flying drones has also been banned near the establishment.

Image: Republic World/PTI