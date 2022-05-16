Nagpur: Three persons, including two Bihar residents, held for duping job-seekers

Nagpur, May 16 (PTI) Three persons, including two Bihar residents, were arrested for allegedly duping job aspirants to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore, a Nagpur Rural police official said on Monday.

The three, identified as Shilpa Palparthi, Kundan Kumar and Mohammad Danish Alam, used to take money after promising jobs in state-run enterprises like WCL, SBI, railways etc, he said.

"Kumar and Alam are residents of Patna in Bihar. A fourth accused had allegedly committed suicide in January this year. They would pose as government officials to win the confidence of job seekers and cheat them. We have received 12 complains against them so far and the cheating amount may be as high as Rs 1.50 crore," Superintendent of Police (EOW) Vijay Magar told reporters.

They were arrested on Sunday in a case filed in Kelwad police station on January 16 this year, he said.