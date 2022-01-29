Nagpur: WCL official, pvt firm staffer held by CBI for bribery

Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) A sub area manager with Western Coalfields Limited and a private firm staffer were booked on Saturday by the Anti-Corruption Wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation for bribery in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said.

WCL sub area manager Sudhanshu Shrivastava had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor for return of machinery after cancellation of the latter's contract, and private firm staffer Amit Sinha had accepted Rs 32,000 on the former's behalf, he said.

Following a complaint lodged by the contractor on January 25, a trap was set in Makardhora site of WCL in Umred here, he added.

Shrivastava and Sinha have been charged under IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act provisions, the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)