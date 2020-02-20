Heinous Nagaur Assault: Congress Fires Back At BJP's Amit Malviya, Reminds Him Of UP

The back and forth between BJP and arch-rivals Congress continued over a gruesome incident in Rajasthan where two Dalit men were heinously thrashed on allegations of being thieves. After Amit Malviya "reminded" Rahul Gandhi of Congress' rule in the state when he tweeted a demand for "immediate action", Uttar Pradesh Congress posted a rebuttal citing multiple such cases in BJP-ruled UP.

"O kingpin of lies. There is a state named Uttar Pradesh in India. 50 Dalits were beaten up in Mangta village and BJP's police kept making videos. In Ayodhya and Gorakhpur, there was rape with Dalit girls and the police did not take immediate action. Dalit boy was beaten for climbing a horse in Lalitpur," UP Congress tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress went on to say that Dalits are facing atrocities in UP even as CM Yogi Adityanath stays passive. "Dalits are constantly being attacked in UP. Yogi Ji's phone number is not there or they fear his rhetoric. Show them the way too. Come and clean the peg of his (Yogi's) ear, you master of lies. Action has been taken in Rajasthan. The Chief Minister took cognizance (of the case)."

Malviya pounces on Rahul

UP Congress' attacks came after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took shots at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the incident. After a video of a brutal assault on the two men went viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted his request to the Congress government in the state to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. On this, Amit Malviya alleged that crimes against women and Dalits in the state have risen since Congress took power there.

"State government? The Chief Minister is also the Home Minister and his name is Ashok Gehlot. Just in case you didn’t know who is responsible for the brutality against Dalits in the state... Ever since Congress formed govt in Rajasthan, crime against Dalits and women has shot up," Malviya wrote on Twitter.

Atrocity on camera

Two men, allegedly Dalits, were brutally thrashed in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district for allegedly stealing Rs 500 on Sunday, February 16. Visuals show that they were tied to a pole and tortured for the petty crime. The matter came to light when a video showcasing the brutality went viral. The police have detained five people in connection with the case.

The two Dalit men who were caught stealing Rs 500 from a showroom were thrashed by the employees of the same place on Sunday, February 16. The victims lodged an FIR against their abusers, on Wednesday, February 19. The showroom staffers have also registered a case against the two Dalit men for theft.

Visuals showing the assault

The video shows several people beating up one of the two Dalit men at a petrol station in a village of Nagaur district. This place was reportedly 230 km far from Jaipur. The two Dalit men were reportedly in their early twenties. Visuals show that the staffers stripped one man and violated him with a screwdriver. They allegedly poured petrol on his genitals as well, say media reports.