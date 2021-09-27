Naidu visits famous Tanot Mata temple, Longewala battle site in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Sep 26 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the famous temple of Tanot Mata and Longewala battle site near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The vice president arrived in Jaisalmer on Sunday on a five-day visit to the state.

Naidu, along with his wife Usha Naidu, began the Jaisalmer visit by offering prayers at Tanot Mata temple. He also paid homage to martyrs by laying a wreath at the Vijay Stambh located on the Tanot premises.

Tanot Mata temple is located at a distance of 120 km from here, close to the Indo-Pak border. It suffered no damage during the 1971 war even after many shells were fired on it by Pakistani forces.

In the visitor's book of the temple, Naidu lauded the determination and dedication of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who stand ready to defend the borders even in the difficult conditions of the Thar Desert.

The temple is managed by the BSF.

After the temple visit, the vice president went to Longewala Yudh Sthal and War Memorial.

The memorial is situated on the site where the Longewala battle of the 1971 Indo-Pak war was fought.

Indian Army official Maj General Ajeet Singh Gahlot briefed Naidu about the Battle of Longewala.

The Indian Army is celebrating this year as the Golden Victory Year of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"The vice president described his visit to the Longewala battle site as an unforgettable moment in life," according to an official release.

In the evening, he visited Sam sand dunes and attended a cultural evening in which folk artistes performed.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, state Energy Minister BD Kalla, Union minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot and senior officials were also present during the visits.

On Monday, Naidu will address a Sainik Sammelan at Jaisalmer before leaving for Jodhpur, where he will attend a few programmes. PTI COR SDA KJ KJ KJ

