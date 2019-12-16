Chandrababu Naidu Walks Backwards In Protest Of “reverse Tendering”

TDP president and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu has thought of another innovative way to keep Jagan Mohan Reddy in the limelight. He and his party members walked backwards from the fire station in the state secretariat to the Assembly complex in protest of YSR government taking Andhra backwards through “reverse tendering”.

Reverse Tendering

The YSRCP government cancelled many contracts signed under the TDP leadership and gave fresh tenders to the lowest bidder. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that this policy has saved around Rs 1600 crores of the government’s treasury.

The ruling party had said that the Telugu Desam Party had given out contracts on nomination basis and committed irregularities in doing so, hence putting excess tension on the state’s finances. The Reddy-led government has cancelled contracts regarding the Polavaram irrigation project and many others under the new policy.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLAs And MLCs Protest Over NREGS Payments In Amaravati

TDP-backed contractors have been suffering huge financial losses. Displeased because of this, TDP leaders reverse marched with placards to the Assembly house and said that Jagan Government is taking the state backwards rather than developing it, virtually killing the two-lakh-crore-worth state capital Amaravati.

“The tenders were reserved for a few contractors. So, it is not reverse tendering, but a reserve tendering taken up by the Jagan government,” Naidu told agencies and reporters. “What is going on in the state at present is a Tughlaq government and insane rule. There is no capital for the state and no industrialist is coming forward to invest in the state,” he added.

The opposition had filed for an adjournment motion to discuss “reverse tendering” of the government. Around 13 bills are going to be discussed in the state assembly, some of which are - the setting of separate commissions for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), an amendment to the excise act, the merger of RTC employees with the state government, etc.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Ruckus Outside Assembly As Chandrababu Naidu Not Allowed To Enter

The government’s new excise policy will also be discussed. The state assembly of Andhra Pradesh has seen uproars and heated arguments over escalating onion prices, farmers’ issues, gag order against media and increase of RTC bus fares. Naidu and his party members entered the Assembly through the designated gate 2 to avoid controversy with the security marshalls stationed outside after Friday’s clash.

#WATCH Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu along with other party workers stages a protest by walking backwards, against the state government alleging that govt is pushing the development works in the state backwards. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/wZoBkFMMGm — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Ruckus In Andhra Assembly Over Opposition Manhandling Marshals Outside The House

(With Inputs from Agencies)