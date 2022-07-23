Naidus Host Kovinds For Lunch

Quick links:
IMAGE: @VPSecretariat/Twitter
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday hosted President Ram Nath Kovind and his family members for lunch.
The family members of the president and the vice president besides their spouses were present at the lunch organised at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, a statement from the Vice President Secretariat this evening said.
Wishing Kovind a happy and healthy life ahead, Naidu felt that the president has greatly enhanced the stature of the institution through his broad vision and endearing simplicity, the statement added.
उपराष्ट्रपति श्री एम वेंकैया नायडु ने आज महामहिम राष्ट्रपति श्री रामनाथ कोविंद जी तथा उनके परिवार के सम्मान में उपराष्ट्रपति निवास पर दोपहर के भोज का आयोजन किया। @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/p4csnpYMBu— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 23, 2022
Recalling many pleasant memories of the past five years, the vice president said that it had been a wonderful experience for him to work along with Kovind for the development of the nation.
