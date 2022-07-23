Naidus Host Kovinds For Lunch

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday hosted President Ram Nath Kovind and his family members for lunch.

The family members of the president and the vice president besides their spouses were present at the lunch organised at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, a statement from the Vice President Secretariat this evening said.

Wishing Kovind a happy and healthy life ahead, Naidu felt that the president has greatly enhanced the stature of the institution through his broad vision and endearing simplicity, the statement added.

Recalling many pleasant memories of the past five years, the vice president said that it had been a wonderful experience for him to work along with Kovind for the development of the nation.