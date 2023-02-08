Naini Saini Airport To Resume Operations In Two Months, Says U'khand Chief Secy

Flight operations from the Naini Saini Airport in Pithoragarh will resume in two months, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said after inspecting the facilities on Wednesday.

The tender process to run flights from the airport has been completed. The company that has obtained the contract assured the government of purchasing the aircraft required for the purpose in the next two months, he added.

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Secretary Dilip Jawalkar gave a detailed presentation on the works undertaken at the airport.

"We have also widened the airport. Other works assigned by the Airports Authority of India will also be completed soon," Sandhu said.

Civil flights from the airstrip to Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad began in October 2019 but operations were suspended in March 2020 after a nine-seater aircraft developed a technical snag midair.

Sandhu also examined the base hospital building and expressed hope that it would become operational soon.

