Nainital: Forensic Team Recovers Live Cartridges From Salman Khurshid's Vandalised House

Two days after the attack on his residence, a police team has recovered seven shells and one live cartridge from senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's residence. According to the police, the bullets were recovered from the ceiling and walls as a result of aerial firing. Khurshid's house in Nainital was vandalised after his remarks where he equated Hindutva with radical jihadist organisations like Islamic State and Boko Haram in his new book.

"The forensic team that reached for investigation has recovered seven shells and one live catridge, most of them due to firing inside the bungalow. Bullets have been found embedded in ceilings and walls," said Nilesh Anand Bharne, Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) told ANI

Forensic team recovered 7 shells & 1 live cartridge, most of them due to firing inside the bungalow. Bullets have been found embedded in the ceiling and walls:DIG Kumaon Range Nilesh Anand Bharne to ANI on vandalism at Congress' Salman Khurshid's residence in Nainital



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/OKvC2m96AP — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

In addition, he also informed that along with identifying the accused responsible for the incident, the police are also trying to find the absconding accused. So far, the Kumaon Police have booked 21 people for vandalisation of the house of the former Union Minister.

Salman Khurshid's house vandalised, effigy burnt in Nainital

The former Union Minister received huge flak after he equated Hindutva with radical jihadist organisations like Islamic State and Boko Haram in his new book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya'. Following this, his house in Nainital was also vandalised on Monday and arson was carried out. The former Union Minister took to social media and stated:

"I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?"

After the incident, Nainital Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra had informed that at least 15-20 unidentified people, were being registered for the vandalism. Later, DIG (Kumaun) Neelesh Anand told ANI, "Rakesh Kapil and 20 others have been booked. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators".

Salman Khurshid's remarks on Hindutva in his new book

In his new book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya', the former Union Minister has written:

"Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years".

With ANI inputs