BJP Leader Nalin Kohli Reacts On SC Dismissal Of Ayodhya Review Pleas

General News

BJP leader Nalin Kohli reacts on SC dismissal of Ayodhya review pleas

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

After the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed all 18 review pleas filed in the Apex court, giving finality to the Ayodhya land dispute, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, 'Every party is given a chance to seek review. Today, the apex court has scrapped all the review pleas because it is convinced that there is no need to change anything in the judgement." The 5-judge constitution bench comprising of CJI Sharad Bobde and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer held an in-chamber meeting. The decision to scrap all review pleas has been taken unanimously, stating some of those who had filed for review was not a party to the original dispute.

 

