Under the Namami Gange Programme, two new sewage treatment plants (STPs) with capacities of 31 MLD and 10 MLD have been constructed in Bhatpara. Also, to restrict the direct flow of sewage into the Hooghly, a sewage network of 120 kilometres has been laid down in the city. It processes the wastewater of some 52,000 households. With the construction of the new sewage treatment plants, Bhatpara now has a total capacity of 61 million litres per day to treat its sewage waste.