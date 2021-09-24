'Namami Gange Program Is To Bring Collective Consciousness': MoS Bishweswar Tudu

The Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu said on Thursday, September 23, that Namami Gange is not only a program for cleaning Ganga but, to bring collective consciousness among the masses. The Minister chaired a meeting of the task force responsible to clean the River Ganga, which included several central ministries, departments, and state governments. The meeting was held to ensure smooth coordination among agencies and programs for the holistic rejuvenation of the Ganga River. Tudu said in the meeting, "Namami Gange is not only a program for cleaning Ganga but to bring collective consciousness among masses. Hence, all the Central and State ministries will have to come together under one umbrella to make Ganga Aviral and Nirmal." The representatives of the ministries and states provided updates on the recent developments. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare informed area under organic farming and agroforestry has increased from 23,840 Ha to a mammoth 1,03,780 Ha. The ministry said, "Out of this, land for Organic Farming in Uttarakhand is 50,840 Ha, Uttar Pradesh is 42,180 Ha, Bihar is 16,060 Ha and Jharkhand is 4,540 Ha along the Ganga." The Agriculture Ministry is also making sure that the shift to organic farming boosts farmer's income due to better use of water and crop diversification.

State-wise application of the Namami Gange initiative

States are taking advantage of the initiative to shift to organic farming along the Ganga. The Tourism Ministry said, "Ganga Museum in Haridwar is operational now, Rishikesh Museum has become ready to inaugurate and another Museum in Patna is sanctioned." The Tourism Ministry is developing tourist circuits along the Ganga in major states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar. Bihar has also committed to the production and marketing of organic products under the 'State Organic Mission' and Uttar Pradesh is also working on promoting organic plantations in urban areas. Uttar Pradesh is also setting up Mandis (outlets) to allow easy access to organic products. Similarly, Uttarakhand has set up 20 big and 410 small outlets along Char Dham yatra. West Bengal said that it has begun a plantation drive across the Sunderbans area to increase the green area and that more than 15 crore trees will be planted in 3 districts covering 10,000 acres of land.

