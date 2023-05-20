'Namaste India': Japanese Robot Deployed At G7 Summit Venue Greets Indians; WATCH

Japan shares a deep historical and cultural ties with India which dates back decades into the past. But another thing that Japan is also famous for is the usage of robots for a wide range of tasks at restaurants, nursing homes, offices and schools. At the ongoing G7 summit in Hiroshima, we got to witness the amalgam of the two as the robots and cultures collided.

#WATCH | "Namaste to India," Robots deployed at the International Media Centre during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/qmxsyF69Nc May 20, 2023

In a video going viral on the internet, a robot deployed at the International Media Centre with a tray in its hand can be heard saying 'Namaste' and sending out a message to Indians. "I want Indian people to come to Japan and know more about Japan," the robot can be heard saying when prompted for a message.

The G7 summit

This year's G7 (Group of seven) summit is being held from May 19-21 in Japan's Hiroshima. Apart from the members-- Japan, the US, the UK, Canada, Italy, France, Germany and the European Union (EU)-- several other nations including India have been invited as guests. PM Narendra Modi landed in Hiroshima on May 19 for the summit and held bilateral meetings with other world leaders including Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

He also laid out a 10-point plan of action during the session on ‘Working Together to Address Multiple Crisis’ to address issues like food security and climate change.

PM @narendramodi participated in the @G7 session on ‘Working Together to Address Multiple Crisis’.



Gave a 10 point call to action to address food, health and development related issues plaguing the world. pic.twitter.com/UTRtLh20Ge — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 20, 2023

PM Modi also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured all possible help of resolving its ongoing war with Russia.