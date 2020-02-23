Namaste Trump: Director Of Sabarmati Ashram Reveals Souvenir To Be Gifted To US President

Preparations are on in full swing at the Sabarmati Ashram for the visit of US President Donald Trump on Monday. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Networks, director of the Ashram, Atul Pandya revealed the souvenir President Trump will receive during his visit to the Ashram. Pandya also said that President Trump himself will try his hand at the Charkha in the ashram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi teaching him to spin the wheel.

Speaking to Republic TV, Pandya said, "The programme will be for just 10 to 15 minutes. The visit is confirmed and it will be confined to the Hridaya Kunj only. They will not have much time to visit the entire ashram. We will give them a souvenir of Gandhiji's autobiography in english, and a miniature version of Charkha."

The ashram's area around 'Hridaya Kunj', which was the home of Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi for 12 years between 1918 and 1930 during the freedom struggle, will be given special attention. Security has also been tightened with several police personnel and sniffer dogs deployed in and outside the premises.

Earlier today, Ashram Secretary Amrut Modi said that all preparations have been made at the Sabarmati Ashram to welcome the US President. The administrator also listed the traditional gifts, specially prepared to present it as a souvenir to the President.

"Ashram has done all necessary preparations from its side as they have prepared a traditional gift set. A charkha, a collection of 150 quotations of Gandhi ji remembering 150 years of his birth anniversary and some literature related to Mahatma Gandhi are part of that gift set," Amrut Modi said.

Trump's India visit

Donald and Melania Trump will visit Delhi and Gujarat on February 24-25 - marking his first presidential visit to India. The trip - which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will include the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium before he leaves for Agra and then New Delhi. After being received by PM Modi at Ahmedabad airport, en-route to the stadium, a roadshow has been organised in which thousands are expected to greet the leaders.

After the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump will be visiting Gandhiji's Sabarmati Ashram after which he will fly off to Agra - where he will be received by CM Adityanath. The first couple will visit the Taj Mahal and then head to New Delhi. The next day, i.e. February 25, President Trump and his delegation will hold dialogue with the Indian leadership and both leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

