WATCH: The Moment US President Trump Deplaned From Air Force One; Greeted By PM Modi

After Air Force One touched down in Ahmedabad and Donald Trump stepped down on Indian soil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President with a warm hug portraying the camaraderie between the two leaders of world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy. PM Modi also welcomed the First Lady Melania Trump who walked down the steps of the flight alongside the President. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also welcomed the US President.

After being received by PM Modi and CM Rupani at Ahmedabad airport, en-route to the stadium, a roadshow has been organised in which thousands are expected to greet the leaders. The cavalcade will first visit Sabarmati Ashram so that the Trumps can pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi, and this will be followed by the much anticipated and grand event 'Namaste Trump' at Ahmedabad's grand Motera Stadium, along the lines of 'Howdy Modi' event of Texas of September 2019.

After the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump will set off to Agra. First the couple will visit the Taj Mahal and then head to New Delhi. Trump along with First lady Melania will have an extensive schedule for February 25 when they arrive in the national capital of India. Trump is said to visit the US embassy, there will be meetings with top businessmen at the CEO roundtable and multiple delegation-level talks. Trump is accompanied with a 12 member delegation and multiple trade deals are expected to be signed on 25 February. Trump is also scheduled to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the state dinner hosted by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

