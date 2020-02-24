'Namaste Trump': PM Modi Highlights Repeat Of History, Recalls Houston's Howdy Modi Event

Addressing a massive crowd at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Motera Stadium on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opined that history was being repeated. The PM recalled that US President Donald Trump had commenced his Indian visit with the ‘Namaste Trump’ event just as he had started his US visit with the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston last year. Earlier, the US President and his wife Melania visited the Sabarmati Ashram accompanied by PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi remarked, “Namaste, a new history is being created in the Motera stadium. Today, we are also witnessing history being repeated. 5 months ago, I commenced my US visit with the ‘Howdy Modi’ programme in Houston. And today, my friend Donald Trump is starting his historic India visit with ‘Namaste Trump’ in Ahmedabad.”

Trump's two-day visit

The US President is being accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other prominent officials. After the 'Namaste Trump' event, the Trump couple will depart for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. On Tuesday, the US President will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and wide-ranging talks between the US President and the PM on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

'Howdy Modi' event

A piece of 90-minute engrossing music, dance, and multimedia show flagged off the ‘Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’ programme in Houston on September 22, 2019. It featured 400 artists from Texas and other parts of the US, with 27 groups performing in a seamless manner. This was followed by an address by US President Trump, who not only laid down the achievements of his administration but also lauded the work of PM Modi’s government in India. Subsequently, the PM delivered his speech, covering a range of issues from Article 370 to highlighting the diversity of the country.

