Namaste Trump: PM Modi Thanks Donald Trump For His Address & Remembering Indian Stalwarts

After an electrifying speech by US President Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi thanked him for his kind words and remembering Indian stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda and Sardar Patel in his address. In his over 25-minute address, President Trump heaped praises on India for its pluralistic, democratic and liberal values while also acknowledging India's economic rise. He was addressing the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Gujarat on Monday.

"Thank You, Mr President! What you said about India, your tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda and Sardar Patel, your acknowledgement of the Indian people's capacities, achievements and culture and what you said of me; I thank you on behalf of every Indian," PM Modi said. He added that the President has not just honoured India, but also the large Indian diaspora in America.

'Your presence would enthuse sportspersons'

Noting the venue of President Trump's address at the world's largest stadium, PM Modi said the significance of such a venue is that it'll enthuse people from the field of sports. "Mr Trump, you addressed India in the world's largest stadium. Some services related to sports are under construction here. Yet, your presence here would enthuse people from the field of sports."

PM thanks GCA

PM Modi also thanked the Gujarat Cricket Association for making the stadium available for the event. He expressed confidence that the organisation will make up for the changes in the timetable for the completion of their work. The Motera stadium is a project by the GCA.

Trump quotes Swami Vivekananda

Addressing the crowd, Donald Trump in his speech quoted one of the most celebrated spiritual leaders of India, Swami Vivekananda. Trump said, "It is your faith and strength of a free society, your confidence in your own people, trust in your own citizens and respect for the dignity of every person that makes the United States and India such a natural beautiful endearing friendship."

Trump heaps praise on PM Modi

The American leader also lauded PM Modi for India's remarkable hospitality. Trump said that PM Modi is an exceptional leader and it was an honour for him to visit the country. Trump also mentioned that after today's event India will hold a special place in America's heart.

Bollywood gets special mention

To highlight how Indians and Americans shared the intention to be better and greater, and how the countries have become ‘thriving centres of culture, commerce and civilisation, giving light and vitality to all of the world,’ Trump spoke about Indian films.

Trump said, “This is the country that produces nearly 2000 movies a year, from the hub of genius and creativity, known as Bollywood." Sharing some of the aspects of what makes Indian films unique, he named Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Sholay, considered among the greatest and the longest-running blockbusters of Indian cinema.