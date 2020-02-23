Namaste Trump: Republic TV Speaks To Chef Dalbir On The Special Menu For US President

Ahead of the massive 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Chef Dalbir on Sunday revealed the special menu for President Trump and the First Lady (FLOTUS) during their visit. The menu - which is an all-vegetarian affair includes Khaman Dhokla, special Gujarati ginger tea, broccoli-and-corn samosa, ice tea, green tea, and multi-grain cookies.

Speaking to Republic TV, Chef Dalbir said, ''The menu for the delegates will include assorted cookies with tea and coffee, choice of tea will be there. Followed by tender coconut water and other juices. There will be Khaman, a local delicacy of Gujarat. Khaman is made out of gram flour. Apple pie is available for dessert and Kaju Kathri.

READ | Donald Trump Calls PM Modi His 'friend' As He Departs For India

Speaking on the amalgamation of Gujarati and American dishes he said, "Apart from all this, corn and broccoli samosa will be there that is a new creation from our side that will be served to the President. Food is closer to each one of our hearts. It makes relation and it is a medium to build bonds."

READ | Congress Asks PM Modi If He Will Raise H-1B Visa, Restoration Of GSP With Trump

Trump's India visit

Donald and Melania Trump will visit Delhi and Gujarat on February 24-25 - marking his first presidential visit to India. The trip - which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will include the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium before he leaves for Agra and then New Delhi. After being received by PM Modi at Ahmedabad airport, en-route to the stadium, a roadshow has been organised in which thousands are expected to greet the leaders.

After the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump will be visiting Gandhiji's Sabarmati Ashram after which he will fly off to Agra - where he will be received by CM Adityanath. The first couple will visit the Taj Mahal and then head to New Delhi. The next day, i.e. February 25, President Trump and his delegation will hold dialogue with the Indian leadership and both leaders will pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

READ | Donald Trump's India Visit: Varun Dhawan Makes Hilarious Claims About POTUS In Fun Video

READ | 'Namaste, Trump': Here Are US President Donald Trump's Engagements In India