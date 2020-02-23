'Namaste Trump': Surat Artists Make Unique 3D Rangoli Of PM Modi & US President

As the nation gears to welcome US President Donald Trump, artists in Surat, Gujarat created a unique 3D rangoli of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in GD Goenka International School as a welcome gesture.The rangoli features the potraits of PM Modi and US President Trump against the backdrop of the famous Motera stadium, where a huge event ‘Namaste Trump’ is scheduled on 24 Februray.The students of the school shared their excitement saying that it was a historic moment and they are proud that the state of Gujarat was hosting the US President.