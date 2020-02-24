Namaste Trump: Watch PM Modi & President Trump Address A Jubilant Crowd At Motera Stadium

Ahmedabad witnessed thunder as US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive crowd, numbering around a lakh people, in the Motera stadium – called the 'world's largest cricket stadium' – on Monday. Attended by US First Lady Melania Trump and her family, the event displayed the strong bond of Indo-US relations. The 'Namaste Trump' event was the second of Donald Trump's long list of engagements in his two-day state visit to India.

PM Modi and President Trump shared the podium at the Motera stadium and heaped praises on each other and their countries. Both the leaders highlighted the relationship between the countries which is centered around the common principles of democracy, socio-economic justice, liberty, freedom and tolerance. Almost every second sentence spoken by the two leaders garnered loud cheers and applause from the jubilant crowd present.

India, a miracle of democracy

In his address, President Trump lauded India for the unity it showcases despite the religious diversity. Describing the journey of India as a “miracle of democracy”, he opined that the country gave hope to all of humanity. Moreover, he talked about how the Indian economy had grown by leaps and bounds.

Bollywood gets a special mention

To highlight how Indians and Americans shared the intention to be better and greater, and how the countries have become ‘thriving centres of culture, commerce and civilisation, giving light and vitality to all of the world,’ Trump spoke about Indian films. Trump said, “This is the country that produces nearly 2000 movies a year, from the hub of genius and creativity, known as Bollywood."

Trump lauds his Indian host

Donald Trump lauded PM Modi for India's remarkable hospitality. Trump said that PM Modi is an exceptional leader and it was an honour for him to visit the country. Trump also mentioned that after today's event India will hold a special place in America's heart.

Trump quotes Swami Vivekananda

US President Donald Trump in his speech quoted one of the most celebrated spiritual leaders of India, Swami Vivekananda. Trump said, "It is your faith and strength of a free society, your confidence in your own people, trust in your own citizens and respect for the dignity of every person that makes the United States and India such a natural beautiful endearing friendship.

Meaning Behind 'Namaste Trump'

PM Narendra Modi said that the event's name – 'Namaste Trump' – meant 'we bowed to the individual and the divinity in him'. He added that the Indo-US relations had progressed from a 'partnership to family relations'. Extolling about Sabarmati, where the stadium is situated, the Prime Minister added that India's vibrant unity in diversity is the foundation of the Indo-US friendship.

India and US are natural partners

PM Modi said, "India and the US are natural partners, not just in the Indo-Pacific; but in ensuring peace across the world. President Trump's leadership in the battle against terrorism has been a service to mankind."

References to tall statues

The PM said: "We have a rick diversity, and there is unity in diversity. And this unity has a vibrancy – this becomes a pillar in building a strong relationship between both the nations. One is Land of the Free, and the other considers the entire world as one big family. One is proud of the Statue of Liberty, other has is proud of the tallest statue — Sardar Patel's Statue of Unity. The shared spirit of enterprise and innovation shared opportunities and challenges, I am happy that under President Trump Indo-US ties has deepened."

PM's praise for the Trump family

PM Modi appreciated President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner for the steps taken by the two in their respective fields. Both, Ivanka and Jared are senior advisors to President Trump. During his speech, PM Modi recalled Ivanka Trump's last trip to India in 2017 and mentioned how she had told him then that she would like to visit India again. "I am happy that today you are once again amongst us and I welcome you."

