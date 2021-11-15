In a major development in the ISRO espionage case, the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by a former police officer, accused of falsely implicating Nambi Narayanan in a spying case in 1994. The former police officer had alleged that the ex-ISRO scientist had influenced the CBI probe against him.

Narayanan spoke to Republic Media Network and welcomed the court's decision. In addition, he also stated that those who levelled allegations are trying to stall the main investigation.

"They are trying to buy some time and stall the main investigation by the CBI. It was anticipated and no courts will accept this. He is telling that I tried to influence the CBI by buying their lands. He is trying to drag it," said Nambi Narayanan "They're cornered. This is what they have been doing since past 27 years," added Narayanan

Allegations against Nambi Narayanan

Former Kerala Police officer S Vijayan had alleged that Narayanan influenced the CBI probe by entering into land deals worth crores with the then investigating officials of the agency. In addition, Vijayan had argued before the high court that he had placed before the trial court encumbrance certificates of several acres of land in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu which show Narayanan or his son as the power of attorney holders. According to Vijayan, these lands were sold to the CBI officials.

He also asserted that the material was sufficient for the trial court to order an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the scientist and the agency officials. However, Justice R Narayana Pisharadi dismissed Vijayan's plea and a detailed order is awaited. The high court also said that encumbrance certificates do not prove the sale of land and asked Vijayan to show the actual sale deeds.