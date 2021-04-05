Nambi Narayanan's Arrest Delayed Cryogenic Program By Over A Decade: Former DRDO Scientist

Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan, who was arrested on false charges of his involvement in the controversial ISRO espionage case of 1994, stands vindicated after almost three decades as the Supreme Court on Monday gave a green signal to start the hearing of the case seeking action on the police officials who allegedly attempted to frame him in the espionage case.

Speaking with Republic TV, former DRDO scientist Dr Ravi Gupta contended that the illegal arrest of Nambi Narayanan has caused a delay of more than a decade to the cryogenic program of India and it was an attempt to keep India behind. He claimed, "this has been happening since independence in every strategic science department be it DRDP or ISRO or atomic energy and there has been a conspiracy to keep India behind. By arresting Nambi Narayanan, our cryogenic program went back by more than a decade."

"Not just his honour and dignity, but the country was damaged. Some say foreign hands were involved. There is no point in blaming foreigners as they will always want India to be behind so they can push their own goods to India. But it was our own people who backstabbed. India has always been let down not by outsiders but its own people," he opined. READ | SC panel report on 1994 ISRO espionage case & Nambi Narayanan's harassment submitted

The former DRDO scientist also questioned the then government in power in the Centre and the state, pointing out towards Congress which was in power at the Centre and in Kerala.

ISRO espionage case

Former director of the cryogenic project at ISRO, Scientist S. Nambi Narayanan was arrested for his alleged involvement in the controversial espionage case with other ISRO staff after Maldivian national Mariam Rasheeda was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly obtaining secret sketches of the ISRO rocket engines, to sell them to Pakistan.

The SC had set up the panel after repeatedly observing that Narayanan had faced "tremendous harassment" at the hands of the authorities, while the CBI which took over the case in 1996 also had observed that "the ISRO espionage case accusing Narayanan of wrongdoing is false, and there is no evidence to back the charges," the CBI had stated in 1996, 2018 and has now reiterated the facts in the apex court.



Three years later i.e. in 1995, Narayanan was released on bail, he had approached the National Human Rights Commission seeking compensation from the Kerala government, for the mental agony that he had suffered in the process. An SIT team was constituted to probe the matter after which Narayanan was arrested.

After the case was transferred to CBI, the premier investigating body discovered that then top police officials in the SIT team in Kerala were responsible for Narayanan's illegal arrest, PTI reported. In 2018, the SC appointed a three-member panel headed by former judge D K Jain, while the Kerala government was directed to give Narayanan a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, as he underwent "immense humiliation."



An SC bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra, in 2018, had observed "We are of the view that the appellant was arrested and he has suffered custody for almost 50 days. His arrest has been seriously criticised in the closure report of the CBI. From the aforesaid report, the harassment and mental torture faced by the appellant is obvious."

For almost two and a half years, the panel studied the developments that led to the arrest of Narayanan and scrapped the allegations against the senior ISRO scientist. Meanwhile, ISRO Deputy Director D Sasikumaran and Fousiya Hasan, a Maldivian friend of Rasheeda were also arrested with Narayanan. However, the SC time and again observed the actions initiated against the ISRO scientist to be a "psycho-pathological treatment".



Moreover, the panel also noted that the officials responsible for causing such a "harrowing effect' on Narayanan's mind, must face "legal consequences" while the court reiterated "the Kerala government must compensate the ISRO scientist." More details over the report submitted by the panel are yet to be ascertained.