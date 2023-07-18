Namda - Fading Kashmiri Craft Gets PM Modi's Encouragement, Artisans Hopeful Of Revival  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts of Kashmiri artisans who are attempting to revive the fading craft of Namda. In a tweet, the prime minister said that the revival of Namda is great news for the heritage of the region. “Delighted that Kashmir’s centuries old ‘Namda’ craft is reviving and now reaching global shores after years! This is a testament to our artisans’ skills and resilience. This revival is great news for our rich heritage,” he tweeted.



Namdas (woolen felt rugs) are made by layering and and compressing wool fibers.

Artisans say the craft is gradually fading away. One of the reasons for the waning popularity of Namda, according to artisans, is that 'felters' don't make enough money on the job. They work hours on end without breaks and get only Rs 350-400 in exchange, said Farooq Ahmed of Namchabal area in downtown Srinagar.

Now that the prime minister of the country praised the art and artisans, the fraternity is hopeful that his government will take concrete steps to revive Namda.

The department of handicrafts has taken some measures to revive the craft. Namda-making units are now part of the map of the Crafts Safari. “Many craft centers have been established to revive the dying art and the government is helping artisans in the marketing of the product,” a handicrafts department official said.

The 'Crafts Safari' - a unique initiative -- was started by the handicrafts department after Srinagar made it to the UNESCO list in the Crafts and Folk Arts category. Tourists have increasingly started to take an interest in the Safari where they get an opportunity to buy products directly from artisans while exploring various handicrafts.

In November 2021, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, launched two pilot projects to revive and promote traditional 'Namda' craft in Jammu and Kashmir. Efforts are afoot to increase the carpet export from ₹600 crore to ₹6,000 crore. It has so far certified 2,212 Namda craft-makers across six clusters -- Srinagar, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam and Anantnag.