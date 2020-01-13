Named In JNU Violence Probe, JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh Questioned By SIT; Chunchun Still Missing

A week after JNU campus witnessed violence on January 5, the Delhi Police on Monday quizzed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who is among the nine suspects who was asked to join the probe. Earlier, she had denied her involvement in the incident and also refused to join the probe but according to sources, the Special Investigation Team set up by Delhi Police Crime Branch questioned her for over 15 minutes in the University campus. Sources said that she was questioned about the video in which she was seen leading a mob. Currently, AISAs' Chunchun Kumar is missing and police might go on looking for him as well.

JNU violence case: Delhi Police today called JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj and Waskar Vijay for questioning. Their statements have been taken after questioning. https://t.co/MXlBWRn1AI — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

A masked woman identified as Delhi University student

The SIT on Monday also identified a masked woman as a Delhi University student. The masked woman, wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick, who was seen in the purported videos of the violence shared on social media was identified as Komal Sharma. Sharma, who is a student of Daulat Ram College, has also been sent a notice to join the probe, the police said. The phone of the student of Daulat Ram College was found to be switched off since Saturday night.

Addressing a press conference, the police had on Friday claimed that nine students, seven of whom are from Left-leaning bodies including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were identified as suspects in the violence on the varsity campus. The others included Dolan Samanta, Priya Ranjan, Sucheta Talukdar, Bhaskar Vijay Mech, Chunchun Kumar (an alumnus of JNU) and Pankaj Mishra. The remaining two suspects named by police are Vikas Patel and Yogendra Bharadwaj. Police sources said the two are from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

'Students like us have to suffer'

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has rejected allegations of attacking students on the JNU campus earlier this month, instead accusing Left-wing activists "who have brought a bad name to the institution" of orchestrating the violence. "JNU should be known for its academic activities but it has instead become infamous for Naxal activities. Students like us have to suffer and bow our heads in shame because of such people," said Nidhi Tripathi, the national general secretary of the BJP-linked student group said in a press meet on Monday.

