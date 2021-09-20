Named In Mahanta Narendra Giri's Suicide Note, Hear What Anand Giri Said Before Detention

The President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Narendra Giri, died by suicide on Monday. In a suicide note recovered by the UP police, Anand Giri and two others were accused. Post this, the Uttarakhand Police arrested Anand Giri. Before his detention, Republic Media Network reached out to Anand Giri and tried to unearth his opinion on the accusations, which he called 'a conspiracy' against him.

Anand Giri reveals the difference in opinion with Narendra Giri

In a telephonic conversation with the Republic Media Network, Anand Giri reacted to the mention of his name in the suicide note of Narendra Giri. He straightaway went on to refute any such claims, calling it a huge conspiracy played out against him. Anand Giri reasoned that this step was taken to 'separate the disciples from their teachers'.

He claimed that a lot of people were going to profit from this action. Anand Giri mentioned an altercation that had taken place between him and Narendra Giri, which got solved, according to him. Anand also said that he had a conversation with the late Narendra Giri around 4 days back and insisted that there was no problem at all.

When asked to explain the difference in opinion with Narendra Giri, Anand reasoned that a lot of people who had built a close relationship with Narendra Giri wanted to buy him and that Anand did not want that to happen. Anand Giri told Republic just before his detention that he would show full cooperation to the police and help them solve the case.

How did the case unfold?

Narendra Giri was reportedly found hanging inside his room at around 3-4 pm on Monday. ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar told ANI, that Narendra Giri's disciples had to break the door of his room, only to find him hanging. Police immediately rushed to the spot along with the forensic and other teams. Upon their arrival, a suicide note was recovered from his possession. In the suicide note, Narendra Giri had mentioned the names of Anand Giri and two others in connection to his suicide.

