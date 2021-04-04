Names Of Repeat Offenders Of Traffic Rules Can Now Be Public On Govt Websites: Report

In order to enforce law and order in traffic rules, the state transport departments have decided to put out a list of individuals on their portals, who have violated traffic norms repeatedly. The names of such violators will be made public if the offender chooses to restrain from attending a court hearing for a month after disqualification to hold a driver's license, according to the modified Central Motor Vehicles Rules.



The modification allows the respective transport departments to "name and shame" a repeat offender who in a way puts his and others' lives at risk by driving irresponsibly. A separate section will be created on the portal of these transport department websites that will be called "Revocation of Driving License under subsection (1A) of section 19 of the Act,” which is in a machine-readable electronic, printable and shareable pdf form, for access by the general public.

'Minimum training and language comprehension are must to avail a driver's license'

The introduction of these changes will also facilitate the vehicle owners to now avail transport-related services as the system is being made online. These services will include applying for a driver's license; if a license holder needs a new license among other requirements. Reports Sunday also pointed out that the government has mandated "minimum training and language comprehension" for drivers who wish to drive or ride.



Meanwhile, the modification in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules now mandates vehicle registration at the dealers' point in the case of fully built vehicles, basically, the vehicle owner need not go to the RTO for getting his vehicle number registered. The traffic police of most states in India have time and again attempted to tighten the norms, so drivers abide by the regulations. Starting from wearing the helmet to over speeding and breaking traffic signals, there are many instances where traffic police have booked violators who have repeatedly violated traffic rules. The new modifications also aim at educating people on the traffic rules and to ensure that they are followed.