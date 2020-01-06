'Names Taken Before Thrashing': JNUSU Prez Aishe Ghosh Out Of Hospital, Accuses RSS, ABVP

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, in her first statement over the violence that was unleashed by masked goons inside the campus, asserted that the mayhem was perpetrated by goons of RSS and ABVP. Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence at the university, said that the organised attack on students was being promoted on campus for the past few days. The JNUSU president was discharged from the AIIMS on Monday morning.

She said, "I would like to say that students of Jamia, AMU have been assaulted brutally. RSS goons, RSS-affiliated professors and ABVP people have organised the attack on students. Yesterday's incident did not happen in isolation. In the past 4-5 days, violence was somehow promoted in the campus, through RSS-affiliated professors and ABVP."

Aishe Ghosh further said that the goons were targetting students and calling them by their names before assaulting. She accused the Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar and JNU administration of sending goons inside the campus. The JNU student said that an environment to polarise students was deliberately created.

READ| Former JNU chancellor Karan Singh slams current JNU VC, says 'He's completely ineffective'

She said, "The administration tried to break the movement and unity of students. There was a call taken democratically, that we would go towards boycotting the registration, however, ABVP was of the opinion that they will not go for the boycott and will instead go for registration. JNU VC and administration planned this and sent goons. This was clearly organised, because they were calling us by our name while beating us and they were identifying the people,"

"They created an environment inside the campus which polarised everyone. The student community was clear, in the history of 50 years, no violence has taken place. We were extending solidarity to our teachers because they stood with us," Aishe Ghosh.

ABVP accuses Aishe Ghosh

In a video emerging from the JNU campus and shared by the ABVP, a student wing of the RSS, allegedly showed the JNUSU president along with a mob of masked men on Sunday evening. The video, which was filmed prior to the violence that occurred on campus, purportedly shows a mob masked Left students on campus.

However, ABVP and JNUSU resorted to blame-game after chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours on Sunday night. JNUSU alleged that the members of the ABVP, with their faces masked, were moving in the campus with rods, lathis and hammers and thrashing students. Videos doing the rounds on social media have also alleged that ABVP unleashed the violence within the campus, amid the presence of Delhi Police. Members of the Left-backed student groups claimed that people from the outside were permitted to barge on the campus.

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident.

READ| JNU violence: Delhi Police claims 'probe held in right earnest'; condemned by Opposition