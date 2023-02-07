Nana Patole On Balasaheb Thorat Resigning From Congress: 'His Health Is Not Well'

The Indian National Congress on Tuesday issued its first response after Maharashtra Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat dumped the grand old party citing differences with the state party leadership. In his letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Thorat tendered his resignation and also complained about Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole.

Amid the ongoing rift in Maharashtra Congress, Nana Patole addressed the media over the Balasaheb Thorat's resignation and refuted the differences claim. He stated that the issue will be discussed in the party meeting. He stated that he is working on taking the Congress' ideology forward don't want to get into cheap politics.

On being asked about the Congress rift, Patole said, "Yesterday Ashok Chavan, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chauhan everybody was present with me while I was filling the form and now who is supporting whom I don't know. Balasaheb's health is not well. He is our leader and when there is a misunderstanding then it needs to be addressed and sorted out. This is why we have called a meeting on February 15 where multiple issues like upcoming elections, and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will be discussed".

Balasaheb Thorat miffed with Congress

The development comes days after then Nashik Graduate constituency MLC Sudhir Tambe, who is the brother-in-law of Thorat, declined to contest despite being the Congress' official candidate and got his son Satyajit Tambe to fight as an independent. Satyajit Tambe won the poll, the results of which were announced on February 2.

While the Congress was left red-faced due to the episode, the silence of Thorat, who is recuperating from a shoulder injury, was seen as silent support to the Tambe father-son duo, sources said, PTI reported. While Thorat did not take part in the campaign of Satyajit Tambe in the run-up to the polls on January 30, several of the former's kin were present. The Congress suspended Sudhir Tambe and Satyajit Tambe from the party for the MLC poll twist which reportedly angered Thorat.

Thorat has also said he was insulted by the (state) party leadership and statements were made against his family on the (Tambe) issue, the aide said quoting the letter.