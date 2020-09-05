Maharashtra Speaker Tests COVID-19 Positive 2 Days Prior To Monsoon Session

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on September 4 informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The speaker was tested positive for the virus just two days before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature in Mumbai. According to reports, in absence of Nana Patole, Deputy Assembly Speaker Narhari Zhirwal will chair the proceedings at Vidhan Sabha for the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Mahashtra Assembly speaker tests COVID positive

Nana Patole took to Twitter after he tested positive for COVID-19. He said that since the last few days Vidarbha including his own constituency has been flooded and he had to do many work-related tours. It was at that time when he started experiencing Coronavirus symptoms. He got himself tested and the result turned out to be positive. Patole also added that he will soon defeat the virus and there is no need to worry.

गेली अनेक दिवस माझ्या मतदारसंघासह संपूर्ण विदर्भात पूरपरिस्थिती आहे आणि त्यासोबतच विविध कामांसंबंधी अनेक दौरे करावे लागले. यादरम्यानच मला कोरोनाची लक्षणे जाणवू लागल्यामुळे मी माझी कोरोना चाचणी करवून घेतली आणि ती चाचणी पॉझिटिव्ह आली. मी सध्या ठणठणीत आहे, आपण काळजी करू नये, /2 — Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) September 4, 2020

READ | No Question Hour During Upcoming Monsoon Session Of Bengal Assembly: Speaker

In his other tweet, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker also requested people who had come in contact with him recently to get tested for COVID-19.

/2 = गेल्या काही दिवसांमध्ये माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्या सर्वांनी स्वतःची कोरोना चाचणी करून घ्यावी. मी लवकरच कोरोनावर मात करून आपल्या सर्वांच्या सेवेत दाखल होईन. — Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) September 4, 2020

READ | Maharashtra Records Highest Single-day Spike Of 19,218 COVID Cases, Fatality Rate At 3.01%

So far, Nana Patole is the ninth senior leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi government to test positive for Coronavirus. Earlier, Ashok Chavan, Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Aslam Shaikh, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Bansode, Balasheb Patil and Sunil Kedar had tested positive for COVID-19.

(Pic credit: Nana Patole Facebook)

READ | Maharashtra House's Monsoon Session From Sep 7 Under COVID-19 Shadow

READ | Modi Govt Allows 30-min Question Hour In Monsoon Session After Huge Opposition Uproar