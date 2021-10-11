Nanaji Deshmukh: PM Modi, Leaders Remember Social Reformer On His 105th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 11 October, expressed his greetings on the birth anniversary of "great visionary" Bharat Ratna Chandikadas Amritrao Deshmukh, affectionately called "Nanaji". To commemorate his 105th birth anniversary of the social reformer, PM Modi shared his speech from 2019. PM Modi said that the Nanaji devoted his life to the development of Indian villages and the empowerment of hardworking farmers.

Pranams to the great visionary, Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti. He dedicated himself towards the development of our villages and empowering the industrious farmers. Sharing a speech I had delivered in 2017 to mark Nanaji’s birth centenary. https://t.co/KeWUhBvnPt pic.twitter.com/jVkaRo4e9F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

It's unusual in Indian politics for a politician to leave public life at the pinnacle of his career, devote himself to social work, and then be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour. But Nanaji Deshmukh did exactly that.

"Nanaji Deshmukh was asked to join the Janata Party administration as a minister when it was created in 1977, but he refused. He chose to follow J.P. (Jaiprakash Narayan) and devote himself to rural development and making our villages self-sufficient and free of poverty," Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked three years ago when launching Nanaji's birth centenary celebrations. Watch the full speech here.

BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Twitter wrote, "Tributes to the enlightened national servant, great social reformer and our inspirational source of inspiration, the revered Nanaji Deshmukh ji, on his birth anniversary." He added, "Nanaji's life teaches the youth about the spirit of the nation first. Every BJP worker, taking inspiration from him, is eagerly engaged for the welfare of the society." (roughly translated)

प्रबुद्ध राष्ट्रसेवक, महान समाज सुधारक एवं हमारे प्रेरणास्रोत राष्ट्रऋषि श्रद्धेय नानाजी देशमुख जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।



नानाजी का जीवन युवाओं को राष्ट्र प्रथम की भावना की सीख देता है। भाजपा का प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता उनसे प्रेरणा लेकर समाज कल्याण हेतु तत्परता से लगा है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 11, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter in Hindi, "Nanaji Deshmukhji was a true worshiper of Gramodaya and Antyodaya. He fought a lifelong struggle to empower the village, poor and farmer by awakening the spirit of self-reliance across the country. By establishing high ideals of service and chastity in politics, he worked to connect power with service. Salutations to such a sage."

नानाजी देशमुखजी ग्रामोदय व अंत्योदय के सच्चे उपासक थे। उन्होंने देशभर में स्वावलंबन की अलख जगाकर गांव, गरीब, किसान को सशक्त बनाने हेतु आजीवन संघर्ष किया। उन्होंने राजनीति में सेवा व शुचिता के उच्च आदर्श स्थापित कर सत्ता को सेवा से जोड़ने का काम किया।



ऐसे राष्ट्रऋषि को चरण वंदन। pic.twitter.com/j0Scoldeyn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 11, 2021

Union Home Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "Tributes to the great social reformer and thinker 'Bharat Ratna' Nanaji Deshmukh ji, who dedicated his life in the field of education, health and rural self-reliance, on his birth anniversary. The whole life of Nanaji, the ideal of public service and struggle, is a form of inspiration for all of us."

शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य एवं ग्रामीण आत्मनिर्भरता के क्षेत्र में अपना जीवन अर्पित करने वाले महान समाज सुधारक एवं विचारक 'भारत रत्न' नानाजी देशमुख जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत्-शत् नमन।



जनसेवा और संघर्ष के आदर्श नानाजी का सम्पूर्ण जीवन हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणापुंज स्वरूप है। pic.twitter.com/V36HO1OGNV — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 11, 2021

RSS stalwart Nanaji Deshmukh

Nanaji left politics in 1980 and founded the Deendayal Research Institute (DRI), which established alternative rural development methods based on traditional knowledge in the remote areas of Gonda and Chitrakoot, respectively, in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Some have also been established in Maharashtra's Beed. He was posthumously awarded the 'Bharat Ratna' in 2019. The DRI, which has already expanded its work to many more states, has continued on its achievements in the field of rural development and social transformation.

Chandikadas Amritrao Deshmukh was born on October 11, 1916, in Kadoli, a small village in Maharashtra. Deshmukh worked as a vegetable salesman to pay for his early education. He later graduated from the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, Rajasthan, after a lot of hard work and determination.

Dr K.B. Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, kept in touch with his family (RSS). Nanaji joined the RSS as a pracharak (full-time worker) in 1940, inspired by liberation warrior Lokmanya Tilak and his ideas on nationalism. He was transferred to Uttar Pradesh as a pracharak, and it was there that he met Deendayal Upadhyay, who eventually became one of the founders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the forerunner to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For nearly three decades, Nanaji and Upadhyay collaborated closely. Nanaji formed the DRI in remembrance of his friend Upadhyay after Upadhyay's death in February 1968.

Image: PTI/@narendramodi/Twitter