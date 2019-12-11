The Debate
The Debate
Watch: Nanavati Commission Tabled In Gujarat Assembly, Gives Clean Chit To Then Modi Govt

After 11 years, the Nanavati-Mehta Commission was tabled in Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday. The first part of the report of the commission was submitted in 2008

Almost after 11 years, the Nanavati-Mehta Commission was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday. The first part of the report of the commission was submitted in the year 2008 by the Nanavati-Mehta Commission. In the Nanavati-Mehta Commission report, it is mentioned that the post-Godhra train burning riots were not organised. The Commission has given clean chit given to the Modi government. The final report of Justice Nanavati -Mehta Commission on the 2002 Gujarat riots was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday, by Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the Gujarat Home Minister under then CM Narendra Modi, too, was given a clean chit.

